Roads partially closed for main Muharram procession in Karachi

Mourners hold religious flags as they march in a procession on Muharram 8 in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Authorities in Karachi have barricaded key sections of the city’s main Muharram procession route and tightened security across sensitive areas ahead of mourning processions scheduled for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Shops and commercial centres located along the main procession route — particularly on the megacity's main artery, MA Jinnah Road, as well as in Saddar, Empress Market, and Preedy Street — have been partially sealed overnight as a precautionary measure.

Police have positioned shipping containers at key entry points in Saddar to partially block access and control traffic flow.

A large contingent of security personnel will be deployed along the procession route to ensure safety, with the gatherings starting from Nishtar Park and ending at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, as per tradition.

Earlier this week, the federal government declared July 5 and 6 (9th and 10th Muharram) as public holidays to mark Youm-e-Ashura, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Traffic Police have also issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for these three days.

MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower due to security concerns, as per the plan released on social media.

Officials said that on 8th, 9th, and 10th Muharram (July 4, 5, and 6, 2025), the main mourning procession would start from Nishtar Park and follow its traditional route to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, where it would conclude.

For security reasons, MA Jinnah Road will remain closed from Guru Mandir to Tower during this period.

Alternative routes have been advised for commuters. Those coming from Nazimabad are directed to use Lasbela Chowk through the Garden area to reach Nishtar Park.

Commuters from Liaquatabad should take a right at Teen Hatti and proceed via Martin Road.

Those travelling from Hassan Square to PP Chowrangi may take Kashmir Road under the Jail Flyover, then head to Society Light Signal (Shahrah-e-Quaideen), or use the Jail Flyover to reach Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Sindh government requested the federal Ministry of Interior to suspend mobile phone services across the province on the 10th of Muharram to prevent potential security threats.

The province’s Home Department formally submitted the request, citing the need to maintain law and order during the sensitive period.

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam. Its 10th day, known as Ashura, marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members in the Battle of Karbala.

Across the country, the faithful hold processions and majalis during Muharram. Religious scholars deliver sermons to large gatherings, held under tight security.

Last week, the Ministry of Interior approved the nationwide deployment of the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces (CAFs) to bolster security during the holy month.

According to a government notification, the decision came in response to formal requests from all four provincial governments, as well as the administrations of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Troops will be deployed under Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The size and duration of the deployments will be determined by local authorities based on real-time security assessments, in consultation with federal and provincial stakeholders.