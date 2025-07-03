Ringo Starr expresses dismay over Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopic script

Beatles icon Ringo Starr has recently expressed his disappointment with Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopic.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Ringo revealed he asked the director to rewrite some part of four-part Fab Four biopic script.

The drummer, who will turn 85 on July 7, shared that he sat with Sam for two days back in April to go over the script for the biopic.

It is pertinent to mention that Saltburn star Barry Keoghan will play the role of Ringo.

The outlet reported that Sam and Ringo “went over the script line-by-line, with the musician providing “extensive notes” to the movie-maker so that the story could feel closer to the real thing.

Notably, Ringo suggested some scenes depicting his family and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett.

“He had a writer — very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” explained the drummer.

Ringo told the outlet, “That’s not how we were. I’d say, ‘We would never do that.’”

For the unversed, he tied the knot with Maureen in 1965 and had three children and they split in 1975. Later, the drummer married actress/model Barbara Bach in 1981.

Ringo is satisfied with his portrayal in the upcoming movie but he’s concerned how Sam will shoot four movies at the same time.

The musician added that he sends Sam “peace and love” for shooting four movies.

Besides Barry, other star cast includes Harris Dickinson, who will portray John Lennon, Paul Mescal, who will take on Paul McCartney and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.