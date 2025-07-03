Gracie Abrams shares rare Paul Mescal PDA snap with fans after hard launch

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal make Instagram debut after a year into romance

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have now gone Instagram official an year into their relationship and fans are delighted to see the two.

The 25-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 2, and shared a series of photos from Glastonbury Festival, including a slide hard launching her boyfriend.

The That’s So True hitmaker shared an adorable selfie with the Normal People star as the two looked in the camera.

Abrams aptly shared multiple heart emojis in the caption alongside the carousel.

In the other slides, the Grammy winner shared shots of her friends enjoying the music festival, as well as a video of herself doing the viral Apple dance during Charli xcx’s performance.

While this was the first time the BAFTA winner has appeared on his girlfriend’s grid, she has previously shared videos of the duo together.

Abrams featured Mescal a few days earlier as the duo sang along to Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set.

The lovebirds got together in 2024 and were first spotted in London. They have largely kept their relationship private except occasional paparazzi shots together.

Previously speaking about his decision to keep his romantic life under cover, the Gladiator actor told GQ, “The speculation has been kind of mad for the last x amount of years. I'm not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it's not public-obligated information.”