Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate date night as NFL season draws near

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift step out in NYC after successful Nashville event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to reign headlines as they make frequent public appearances together in their down time.

The pop superstar and the NFL star, both 35, were spotted hand in hand as they went on a date in New York City on Saturday, June 28.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seen wearing a pink-white dress with gold details – featuring chain straps and buttons, which she paired with a beige purse and beige shoes, according to fan-posted pictures on Instagram.

Kelce, for his part, sported an oversized white short-sleeve shirt with a red embroidered patch, paired with black pants and black shoes along with shades.

The couple’s Big Apple date night followed their outing in the city a week prior, where they were spotted exiting a Manhattan restaurant.

Swift and Kelce have divided their time between New York, and Nashville, as well as Florida recently as the star athlete gears up for his upcoming football season, which will also be his last before he retires.

As per previous reports, the Anti-Hero hitmaker is looking forward to support her boyfriend at most of his games since she would now have a freer schedule compared to the last two seasons when her Eras Tour was going on.