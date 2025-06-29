Rihanna shines at 'Smurfs' movie premiere amid personal challenges

Rihanna, 37, dazzled on the red carpet at the global premiere of The Smurfs Movie in Brussels, showcasing her growing baby bump in a stunning mesh turquoise gown.

The superstar is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky and continues to balance motherhood with her busy career.

Rihanna was joined on the red carpet by her partner A$AP Rocky, who linked arms with her as they entered the venue. Comedian James Corden, 46, also attended the event, dressed casually in a shirt and jeans.

The singer voices the character Smurfette in the animated film and posed for photos with a life-size Smurfette figure on the red carpet.

Rihanna's appearance at the premiere comes amid a difficult time for the singer. She recently lost her father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away on May 30 at the age of 70.

According to TMZ, his cause of death was attributed to several medical complications. A source close to the family revealed that Rihanna's relationship with her father was complicated, but his death has had a significant impact on her.

Rihanna has not let her personal challenges overshadow her professional commitments. Despite dealing with A$AP Rocky's ongoing legal issues and preparing for the arrival of her third child, she continues to shine in the spotlight.

"Being pregnant and dealing with A$AP's legal woes have been an emotional roller coaster for her the last few months, and to add to it all, her dad was getting sick - it started to become too much," a source close to the family said.