Tom Sandoval shattered by painful cheating scandal

Tom Sandoval opened up about how difficult things got after his cheating scandal came to light, leaving him completely shattered.

Tom went through a storm after people found out he had been seeing Rachel Leviss behind Ariana Madix’s back.

The drama hit hard and his world turned upside down. But now, he’s picking himself up and finding joy again. These days, he’s smiling more and having fun on America’s Got Talent.

He was asked what he would feel if he wins the TV talent show, Tom shared with E! News: "That would be crazy.

"That would be so amazing. Obviously, there's such a slim chance because of so many great acts out there, but I would obviously be so happy for the band and for myself."

The star said he felt especially nervous about what Simon Cowell would say.

He continued, "He's a legend. I mean they all are, but he definitely has his reputation of being brutally honest."

But so far, Simon and the other judges have had mostly good things to say about Tom and his band.