Kim Kardashian comes up with new way of keeping Lindsay May memory alive

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt tribute for close friend

Kim Kardashian is keeping Lindsay May’s memory alive by honouring her with an emotional and heartfelt tribute.

The SKIMS founder shared with her fans that a member of her ‘lifers’ group of friends from childhood had breathed her last.

Kanye West’s ex took to Instagram Story June 17 to confirm that Lindsay May who had been an entertainment consultant in the industry had lost her battle with cancer.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star contributed to the initiative of the deceased and her mutual friend Simone Harouche by announcing that he has started a fundraiser selling Citizens of Humanity jeans called "The Linz" to collect funds required to conduct research on the disease.

"In memory of our Lifer Lindz who recently passed away of a rare form of cancer," the famous momager Kris Jenner wrote, "our lifer @simoneharouche has partnered with @citizensofhumanity to donate $50 from every pair to the neuroendocrine tumor research foundation."

Simone previously paid tribute on social media as she took to Instagram in January to share a carousal of photos of Lindsay.

She wrote the emotional note with a heavy heart, "My world stopped on Nov 2nd. you took a little of me with you, but thank God I took some of you."

"A beautiful sunset took on a whole new meaning," she continued the heart-warming tribute. "Reminisced a lot and the 90s were f--king fun. went on some beautiful adventures. had a lot of family time. I said yes to more. I experienced what it means when people talk about the power of community (very cliche, but very true)."