Kylie Jenner's wedding guest dress sparks controversy

Kylie Jenner has once again found herself at the center of a fashion controversy.

This time, it's for her choice of attire at the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Italy.

Jenner wore a custom-designed gown by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, which sparked debate among fashion enthusiasts.

The gown, described as "icy blue" by the designer, featured a tightly corseted bodice, lace-up detailing, and a slim-fitting silhouette with black ribbon accents on the straps.

However, photos and videos of Jenner in the dress appeared to show a shade closely resembling white, traditionally reserved for the bride. This sparked criticism on social media, with some accusing Jenner of disregarding wedding etiquette.

The Bezos-Sanchez wedding drew a star-studded crowd, with notable attendees including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Usher, and Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashian family members showcased their impeccable style, with Kendall Jenner wearing a sheer black gown paired with a stunning 110-carat Colombian emerald necklace, while Kim Kardashian opted for a slinky chocolate-colored gown adorned with large Moussaieff diamonds.

The incident highlights the importance of wedding guest etiquette, particularly when it comes to choosing attire.

Traditionally, guests are advised to avoid wearing white or ivory, as these colors are reserved for the bride. However, modern weddings often allow for more flexibility and personal expression.

The online reaction to Jenner's dress has been mixed, with some defending her fashion choice and others criticizing it as a breach of etiquette.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: Kylie Jenner's fashion choices continue to captivate and spark conversation, even at high-profile events like the Bezos-Sanchez wedding