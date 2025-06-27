Katy Perry breaks down on stage after Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian kiss

Katy Perry must be feeling already buried deep, six feet under screams, but no one seems to hear a thing amid reports of her breakup with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

A resurfaced video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows the Firework singer visibly emotional, tearing up on stage during her Lifetimes Tour concert in Mexico City this past April.

Although the footage isn’t new, its reappearance led many fans to interpret it as an endurance of heartbreak tied to her split from the Pirates of the Caribbean star after nearly a decade together.

"The breakup rumour has been around for weeks so this video now says a lot," one social media user empathised.

The fan-made clip, capturing the Roar sobbing mid-performance, began trending shortly after her former partner, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter, Daisy, was spotted exchanging friendly air kisses with Kim Kardashian at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding celebration earlier this week.

The Deep Cover actor appeared at the star-studded event as a newly single man, reuniting with Kim on June 26.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the father of one can be seen leaning in to Kim for a hug and kisses with Katy notably absent from the festivities.

As for the resurfaced video, it shows the Dark Horse singer breaking down while singing the lyrics to Resilient.

At one point, she turns away from the microphone to hide her sobs before composing herself and finishing the emotional ballad to a cheering crowd. The 13-time Grammy nominated singer is still on the same tour, which is set to run through December.

It was reported earlier that the couple’s relationship is on the rocks and that they were waiting for the tour to wrap before making any official announcements.

However, a source confirmed on Wednesday that Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, have officially ended their relationship after 10 years together.