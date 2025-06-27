Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti attend Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's wedding party

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti were seen leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel in Venice on June 26, headed to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s luxurious wedding welcome party.

As per PEOPLE The event took place in a private cloister next to the Madonna dell'Orto church, with a long list of A-listers in attendance, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, and Karlie Kloss.

DiCaprio, 50, opted for a sleek dark suit paired with a black baseball cap, while 27-year-old Ceretti turned heads in a neutral-toned dress featuring elegant stitching and a textured finish.

She wore her hair in an updo, styled with soft face-framing strands. Their appearance comes nearly a year after the pair were first romantically linked in August 2023 when they were spotted strolling through Santa Barbara with iced coffees and ice cream.

Sánchez, 55, made a dramatic entrance in a golden duchess satin gown from Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection.

Her look featured a corseted waist and intricate baroque embroidery, paired with a high ponytail that added to the visual flair. Jeff Bezos, 61, kept things classic in a black suit and crisp white shirt, finishing his look with aviator sunglasses.

DiCaprio shares a close friendship with both Bezos and Sánchez.

In 2023, he and Bezos collaborated on the Protecting Our Planet Challenge—a $10 billion environmental initiative focused on preserving the Amazon rainforest.

Together, they pledged to invest $200 million into Brazil’s conservation efforts through 2027, supporting both wildlife and indigenous communities.

The Venice celebration marks just the beginning of what’s expected to be a lavish wedding weekend for Bezos and Sánchez. With such an impressive lineup of guests and personal connections like DiCaprio’s, the high-profile festivities are already drawing global attention.