Kim Kardashian’s son Saint sparks reaction with funny online plea

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint West hopped on one of the internet’s biggest viral trend.

The nine-year-old playfully "hacked" into Kim’s Instagram account, which boasts over 356 million followers, in yet another attempt to garner attention toward his own YouTube channel.

In a since-deleted post, toy company Pop Mart, makers of the now-viral collectible dolls, took notice and cheekily responded.

"Hey Saint, while you still have your mom’s phone, can you reply to her DMs real fast?" not missing the chance to score some trendy freebies, Saint put forward a bold request.

"Hey it’s Saint. I got my mom’s phone. Can I get some giant Labubus and some rainbow teeth ones pls?" he replied.

Fans flooded the comments with light-hearted warnings, cautioning Saint about the "consequences" of sneaking into a parent’s social media.

However, not everyone was amused. Critics took the opportunity to comment on Kim’s parenting, with one harsh response reading, "That child is headed down the wrong path in life! Says so much about the lack of parenting... Mother is too busy taking pictures partially dressed."

This isn't Saint’s first mischievous move. Back in April, he seemingly grabbed hold of Kim’s phone and posted a message asking fans to subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Kardashian, 44, shares Saint with her controversial ex-husband. The former couple also co-parent three other children: North, 12, seven-year-old Chicago, and six-year-old Psalm.