Cardi B’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs gives her ultimate queen treatment

Cardi B is living every girl’s fairy tale dream, thanks to her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.

In the ultimate lavish surprise, the NFL star rented out a real-life castle for the couple’s French getaway, leaving the Bodak Yellow rapper utterly overwhelmed.

On Tuesday, June 24, the 32-year-old musician delighted her fans by sharing a tour of the stunning estate on her Instagram Stories. Standing outside the towering stone castle, she exclaimed, "Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle!"

The musician went on to explain that the New England Patriots player rented the property after she told him that every time she visited Europe, she could never make it to the Palace of Versailles.

"He said, 'b****, you want a castle? I’ll give you a castle, b****. You’ll sleep in a castle, b****. It’s so crazy,'" Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, exclaimed in excitement.

In the following video, she gave fans an inside look at the medieval-style property.

She walked through the dining room, which featured a massive table, panned across the grand foyer-filled with artwork-before capturing the large swimming pool, and even showed off a primitive bathroom, complete with a wooden toilet and bathtub.

She wrapped up the castle tour by showing off the impressive king-sized bed, adorned with luxurious blue curtains.

Cardi and Diggs made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month, when she shared a photo of herself and her new flame gazing into each other’s eyes while lounging on the deck of a yacht.