Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton share rare photo for 12th wedding anniversary

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton mark wedding anniversary with rare photo

Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton marked their 12th wedding anniversary with a sweet throwback of their big day.

A Real Pain star and his wife said their vows on a rainy road trip in Iowa in June, 2013.

The 37-year-old mother of two took to her Instagram account sharing a sweet and simple carousel post.

Charton shared two photos from the couple’s roadside nuptials, captioned, "12 years [ring emoji]."

In both shots, the couple is seen holding hands in an open field, with their heads turned away from the camera.

The post was soon flooded by comments from well-wishers, including Charton’s mother Coco.

She wrote, "Best decision ever to elope! And here's to another 70 years of wedded bliss at least [champagne, party poppers, red heart emojis]."

Culkin and Charton first met in 2012 in New York City and later decided to tie the knot in 2013.

Previously recalling how they met the very first time, Culkin told The Hollywood Reporter that he approached Charton and said, "'You have an English accent. What's your name?' She said, 'Jazz.' I said, 'J-A-Z-Z, like the music?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Well, that's f------ stupid.'"

The couple welcomed their first born daughter Kinsey Sioux in September 2019 and son Wilder Wolf in August 2021.