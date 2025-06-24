Nick Cannon misses late son Zen on 4th birthday

Nick Cannon and late son Zen

Nick Cannon is remembering his late son Zen in a touching and heartfelt way. The Masked Singer host, 44, took to Instagram to honour what would have been Zen’s fourth birthday.

In a video shared with his followers, Cannon is seen lighting a candle and visiting a local hospital, paying tribute to the little boy whose life continues to inspire many.

“Today, we celebrate what would have been my son Zen’s fourth birthday. Though he was with us for a brief time, his light continues to inspire others through the work of the Zen’s Light Foundation,” Cannon wrote in the caption of his post.

He went on to announce a special new project created in Zen’s memory.

“In honor of Zen, I’m proud to announce that we’re partnering with ReisFields to launch the ‘Zen’s Light: A Celebration of Life Candle.’ Every purchase goes directly to supporting families affected by childhood cancer and other diseases.”

Cannon, who is father to 12 children, shares Zen and daughter Halo, 2, with Alyssa Scott. He first shared the heartbreaking news of Zen’s passing in December 2021, revealing on his talk show that their 5-month-old son had died from brain cancer.

The devastating diagnosis came just three months earlier, after doctors discovered fluid building up in Zen’s head along with a malignant tumor that led to surgery.

“We were faithful and hopeful for that time,” Cannon said on his show at the time. “We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment.”

In June 2022, Cannon and Scott took another step to honour their son by creating the Zen’s Light Foundation.

As Cannon explained in a joint announcement on Instagram, “June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration. A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel. Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light.’”

The foundation’s mission, he shared, is “to foster global excellence in hope, grief care and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

Through these efforts, Cannon continues to channel his grief into helping others, keeping Zen’s memory alive while supporting families facing similar struggles.