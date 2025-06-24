Dolly Parton lights up Vegas after three decades

Dolly Parton announces Las Vegas residency after years-long wait

Dolly Parton is finally announcing her Las Vegas residency nearly three decades after her last extended run in the neon city.

The 9 to 5 singer, who last performed on June 13, 1993, at The Mirage Hotel & Casino during a short residency in Vegas, is counting down the days to deliver another spectacular performance after such a long hiatus.

According to a press release, the songstress has expressed an interest in taking things to the next level after the decades-long wait.

Expressing her excitement, she said, “To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there.

“I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

In addition, the 10-time Grammy winner took to her Instagram to announce the highly-anticipated event of the year alongside a caption that read, "Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling!”

The 79-year-old will be seen performing for six shows on Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13, taking place during the National Finals Rodeo.