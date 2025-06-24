 
close
Monday June 23, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Dolly Parton lights up Vegas after three decades

Dolly Parton announces Las Vegas residency after three decades

By TN Web Desk
June 24, 2025
Dolly Parton announces Las Vegas residency after years-long wait
Dolly Parton announces Las Vegas residency after years-long wait

Dolly Parton is finally announcing her Las Vegas residency nearly three decades after her last extended run in the neon city.

The 9 to 5 singer, who last performed on June 13, 1993, at The Mirage Hotel & Casino during a short residency in Vegas, is counting down the days to deliver another spectacular performance after such a long hiatus.

According to a press release, the songstress has expressed an interest in taking things to the next level after the decades-long wait.

Expressing her excitement, she said, “To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there.

“I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

In addition, the 10-time Grammy winner took to her Instagram to announce the highly-anticipated event of the year alongside a caption that read, "Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling!”

The 79-year-old will be seen performing for six shows on Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13, taking place during the National Finals Rodeo.