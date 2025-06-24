Brad Pitt confesses hitting rock bottom after losing Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt recently shared one of the most personal chapters of his life, revealing his struggles with addiction and how he found himself lost.

Pitt, 61, looked back on the painful end of his marriage and how it forced him to face the truth.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, he shared that those tough days led him to ask for help and finally deal with his long struggle with addiction by joining Alcoholics Anonymous.

He said: “I was pretty much on my knees… I needed to wake the f*** up in some areas.

“I was really open to… I was trying anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting.”

While chatting with Dax, who has also been open about his own struggles with staying sober, the F1 star shared that he felt nervous and unsure the first time he walked into an AA meeting.

Brad, who split from Angelina back in 2016, added: “It gives you permission to go, ‘OK, I’m gonna step out on this edge and see what happens’.

“And then I really grew to love it.”

Brad also thanked Dax for being so open, calling him “incredibly honest” and even referring to him as a kind of wise guide in the group.

He continued: “Dax was usually near the end because he’s been there awhile.

“I just thought it was incredible – men sharing their experiences with their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it.”

Brad, who was born in Oklahoma and raised in Missouri, also spoke about the kind of world he grew up in, saying the men around him always acted like everything was fine, which made it hard to talk about real feelings.