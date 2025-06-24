Rachel Zegler disapproves of 'victim mindset': 'I choose positivity'

Rachel Zegler on 'positivity' and 'victim mindset'

Rachel Zegler is embracing positivity and staying focused on the bright side as she continues to shine in her career. In a new cover-story interview with i-D magazine, the 24-year-old actress shared her outlook on life, happiness, and handling criticism.

“Happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live,” Zegler said, reflecting on her journey so far. The West Side Story star, who won a Golden Globe for her breakout role, made it clear that she prefers to see the good in every situation.

“I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it,” she added. “I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness.”

Zegler’s comments come after the release of Disney’s live-action Snow White remake in March, in which she played the iconic princess.

The film was met with both praise and criticism, including racist backlash from some online users and debates over her use of social media to voice support for political causes.

Despite the negativity, Zegler has stayed true to her beliefs and remains vocal about her values.

“My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall? ... There are worse things,” she said.

The actress opened up about how she’s worked on her mental health through these experiences. With support from a psychiatrist, Zegler found ways to cope and continue moving forward. Her love for performing remains at the center of it all.

After making her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet last year, she is now starring as Eva Perón in a West End revival of Evita in London.

“I’m a theater kid that got everything she wanted,” Zegler shared, clearly grateful for the opportunities that have come her way.

Through challenges and successes, Zegler’s focus on positivity and resilience continues to guide her both personally and professionally.