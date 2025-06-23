Ice Spice shares ‘surprising’ detail about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Ice Spice gives rare insight into friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been Ice Spice’s friends for a while now and the trio have been spotted together at Eras Tour shows, Super Bowl games, as well as Coachella.

When the 25-year-old rapper was asked to share something “surprising that fans would want to know” about the couple, she said, “Well they’re really, really funny.”

The Barbie World hitmaker exclaimed, “They’re like us!” in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

Shedding light on her friends’ behind the scenes life, Ice Spice added, that the couple are “some of [her] funniest friends.”

This is not the first time the Princess Diana songstress has discussed her friendship with Swift. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper called the pop superstar her "closest celebrity friend".

She recalled how the two came together because of Swift’s Karma remix from Midnights album, sharing that her producer Riot called, “He usually texts, but he called, and he’s like, ‘You ready for this one?’ And I’m thinking it’s going to be some bad news or something.”

Ice Spice continued, “He’s like, ‘Taylor Swift has a record for you to get on from her album.’ I’m playing it cool on the phone. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Super cool.’ And then I hang up the phone, and I’m hysterically crying. I’m in my walk-in closet, and I’m like, ‘Bro, this is not real life.’ Riot definitely filmed it. That’ll probably be in a documentary one day.”