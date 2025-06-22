Charli xcx delights fans at Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa, Charli xcx join hands for surprise performance at Radical Optimism tour

Dua Lipa and Charli xcx took over Wembley Stadium on the popstar’s second tour stop in London.

The Brat songstress joined the Fever hitmaker on her Radical Optimism Tour, as she surprised fans by appearing on the stage beside her.

“I thought I’d bring a friend out. Let me tell you, she is the biggest brat I have ever known,” the Houdini singer told the audience on Saturday, June 21, before Charli joined her on the stage and the two performed 360 together.

The Grammy winner’s surprise appearance comes after Jamiroquai joined Dua on stage on the first night of her Wembley tour stop on Friday.

The duo performed Virtual Insanity together, after Dua announced to the crowd that she’d invited someone who’d “really inspired me from the moment that I started making music” and has “been a trailblazer for British music.”

The concert also marked a milestone moment for the Don’t Start Now songstress as she received a congratulatory note from Spice Girls.

“Dear Dua,” the card began, which she took to Instagram to share, “We just wanted to wish you lots of luck with your sold out shows at Wembley Stadium … that’s Girl Power!! We love you! The Spice Girls xxxxx.”