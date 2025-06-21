John Legend celebrates son’s new milestone with sweet post

John Legend proudly marked his son Wren Alexander’s new milestone with a heartwarming post.

Taking over to his Instagram earlier this week, the All of Me singer celebrated his youngest child’s second birthday with a rare photo of the little one.

"Our Juneteenth birthday boy Wren is living his best life. The beach + beep-beeps = BLISS," the father of four wrote in the captioned alongside a photo of the toddler playing at the beach.

The adorable snapshot featured the birthday boy sitting in the sand in a white and green striped outfit with his legs covered in sand.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a bright smile and was surrounded by toy tractors and gardening tools.

Wren is the baby his father described as being much easier on his parents compared to his older siblings.

Back in September 2024, the In My Mind singer compared his younger children to how he and Teigen raised the older ones.

"We are definitely more relaxed in general, so we're not as stressed," he said to People at the time. "Even though you still have to do the work, none of it is as intimidating or worrying as it used to be. You're not nervous about it. You're like, 'I got this.'"

In addition to Wren, Legend shares nine-year-old daughter Luna Simone, seven-year-old son Miles Theodore, and a two-year-old daughter Esti Maxine, 2, with wife Chrissy Teigen.