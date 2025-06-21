This is how David Beckham marked Prince William's birthday

David is a long standing friend of the Royal Family

David Beckham extended warm birthday wishes to Prince William on Saturday, sharing a tribute to the royals on his Instagram Stories.

The Prince of Wales celebrated his 43rd birthday on June 21, receiving numerous messages from fans and friends alike.

Among them was the former England football captain, 50, who posted two clips on his social media. In the first video, Beckham and Prince William are seen laughing together at what appears to be a formal event.

Over the video, Beckham added the simple message: 'Happy Birthday Prince William,' signing off with an 'x' to represent a kiss.

The second post featured a photo of the pair smiling and shaking hands. Beckham tagged the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales and included the caption: 'Happy Birthday' with a heart emoji.

David, a long standing friend of the Royal Family, was recently awarded a knighthood in recognition of his contributions to sport and charity.

His heartfelt tribute comes amid reports that his 26-year-old son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 30, have formed a growing friendship with Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle.

This reported closeness has allegedly left David and Victoria Beckham feeling 'blindsided' as their relationship with the Sussexes appears to strengthen.