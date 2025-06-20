Cardi B soars temperature with new single 'Outside'

Cardi B is back in the spotlight with her new single Outside, released on Friday.

The Grammy-winning rapper teased the track on Instagram, writing, "We OUTSIDE this Friday!!"

The song's photo art features a summer block party vibe in New York City, complete with an overflowing fire hydrant and remnants of a fun-filled night.

Before the official release, Cardi performed Outside at the Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions in France.

The song's lyrics showcase Cardi's signature confidence and sass, with lines like, "When I tell you these n*as ain't shit, please believe me / They gon' f**k on anything, these n*as way too easy."

The chorus is catchy and upbeat, with Cardi rapping, "(I'm goin' out) On the pop out (Side) 'Cause it's hot out / (I'm goin' out) You was playin' games, (Side) Now you on time-out."

The rapper is no stranger to dropping hit singles, having topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart five times with songs like Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) and WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Although she hasn't released a new album since her debut Invasion of Privacy in 2018, Cardi has been working on her sophomore studio album, which has been delayed pending feature verses from other guests