BTS ARMY faces disappointment after Suga’s discharge update

BTS ARMY was met with disappointment following an official update regarding Suga’s military discharge.

While fans had long anticipated a full BTS reunion, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, sometime in 2025, it has now been reported that their comeback is set to take place in March 2026.

"BTS’ comeback date is set for March next year," a HYBE official –the entertainment company that houses BTS through its Big Hit Music label– told sources, according to The Korea Herald.

Addressing the delay, HYBE CEO Lee Jang-sang reportedly explained during a shareholder meeting that the group will require additional time for "preparation and creative work" following their releases.

This update came shortly after BigHit Music announced that Suga, who has been serving as a social service worker since September 2023, is nearing the end of his mandatory duties.

"Suga is nearing the end of his services as a social service worker and will soon be discharged. There will be no official event on the day of his discharge," they wrote about the release of the last member to get discharge form the military.

Official discharge date of the rapper, producer, and songwriter has been set for June 21, 2025.

Many fans who were looking forward to the 2025 reunion, especially after the long wait due to the members' military service, expressed frustration with the fact that the reunion might not happen as early as anticipated.

Some fans are expressing understanding, acknowledging that the members need time to adjust and prepare for their return.