Taylor Swift snubbed by Olivia Rodrigo? Rumours explained

Did Olivia Rodrigo take a dig on Taylor Swift during performance?

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo’s longstanding feud rumours started swirling once again when a social media video went viral claiming that the drivers license hitmaker asked Bluebird Café to remove the pop superstar’s pictures before her performance.

Allegedly, an employee of the café was heard admitting that they were asked to remove "any visible sign of Taylor Swift before [Rodrigo] performed there in 2023."

In the wake of much speculation, the general manager and COO, Erica Nichols, took to X on Wednesday and set record clear.

"We did have a filming with Olivia Rodrigo here. Olivia's people did not ask us to remove an image of Taylor Swift. Nobody did. We removed an image of Taylor Swift that was in a position where the filming was taking place," Nichols said.

"When we have filmings, we are required legally to remove images that are under copyright. We don't own those images, so we cannot give permission for those images to be used in any kind of broadcast. That's the sole reason that the photograph was removed from the place it stood," she continued.

Nichols claimed that the employee who made the claims “spoke carelessly and haphazardly about it, maybe trying to be funny, I don't know. But regardless, that image was removed for legal reasons."

The manager cleared the air saying, "Please understand this was not anything in between two artists. We support all songwriters, all artists and give them equal share. Taylor is a super friend of the Bluebird, and we hold her in the highest esteem. We were honored to have Olivia here, and please know they both live extremely high in our regard."

Rumours of bad blood started between the pop icons when Rodrigo faced backlash for copying Swift's Cruel Summer for her song Deja Vu which has a similar sound.

Although the songstresses have not addressed the claims, they drifted apart soon after the feud speculations.