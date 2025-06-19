Ralph Fiennes has wardrobe advice for ‘Harry Potter’ series’ Voldemort actor

Ralph Fiennes shares wardrobe advice for new Voldermort actor

Ralph Fiennes is ready to pass the torch to the next actor stepping into the shoes of Lord Voldemort. With HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series in the works, the actor who brought the dark wizard to life for five films is offering some wardrobe advice for whoever takes on the role next.

“Make sure you can handle the long, flowing robes, and don't trip over them,” Fiennes shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Practice your long, flowing robe walk.”

Reflecting on his time as the infamous villain, Fiennes also revealed a behind-the-scenes wardrobe challenge. He explained that the tights he wore were originally a single-piece garment with a gusset that “kept getting lower and lower throughout the shooting day and became uncomfortable.”

Eventually, he asked for a different setup. “I then requested individual tights like a garter belt,” he said, joking, “So I enjoyed teasing the stunt guys by lifting up my robes and showing them my garter belt.”

Fiennes first appeared as Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 and stayed with the franchise through its conclusion in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

He also reunited with castmates Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in 2022 for the 20th anniversary Harry Potter reunion special.

While he’s previously said he would “of course” be open to reprising his role as Voldemort, Fiennes recently supported the idea of another actor taking the reins.

When asked about the possibility of Cillian Murphy portraying the Dark Lord, he called it a “wonderful suggestion.”

As of now, HBO has yet to reveal who will play Voldemort in the new series based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books.