Brad Pitt sparks concerns with unexpected road behaviour

Brad Pitt was reportedly advised to keep his cool while driving after concerns were raised about his behavior on the road.

Brad got to live out his racing dream while filming F1, flying around real tracks as driver Sonny Hayes. But he joked that when it comes to everyday roads, he should probably ease off the gas and slow it down a bit.

The legendary star shared with Extra: "I’m one of those that feels like I’m always on the racetrack and I need to, like, chill.

"I just need to chill. So that’s this year, just trying to chill. Enjoy the sights, don’t sweat the traffic.

"I'm not doing very well, by the way."

The former flame of Jennifer Aniston plays a retired racer making a big return in the movie, and he said it reminded him a little of his own comeback in Hollywood.

He said: "It's nice... It’s a funny thing because I see the new generations coming in and it’s really exciting what they’re doing, and the movies are about a place in time, in our time, and they reflect our time…

"I really enjoy it, but I so enjoy what other people are doing, so it’s less of a hunt and more of an appreciation, you know, as the natural evolution happens."

Earlier, Brad Pitt further got real about learning from his mistakes.