Priyanka Chopra’s Father Day 2025 wish to Nick Jonas: ‘The light of our lives’

Priyanka Chopra's Father's Day tribute to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a heartfelt moment this Father’s Day to show her love and appreciation for her husband, Nick Jonas. On Sunday, June 15, the actress and producer shared a touching Instagram tribute filled with sweet snapshots of Nick with their daughter Malti Marie, who is now 3 years old.

The final photo in her post captured Malti making a Father’s Day card for her dad.

In her caption, Priyanka poured her love into words.

“He makes our dreams come true every day,” she wrote. “The light of our lives, we love you so much Gaga, Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best. @nickjonas.”

This isn’t the first time she’s expressed gratitude for Nick as a father. Last year, on Father’s Day, Priyanka posted an Instagram Story featuring a tender moment of Nick feeding their daughter.

Over the photo, she wrote, “Watching you with our daughter fills my heart with gratitude,” adding, “You’re an amazing dad and husband.”

Priyanka and Nick’s journey into parenthood hasn’t been without challenges.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate on January 15, 2022. Their daughter’s early days were spent in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where she remained for her first 100 days.

Thankfully, Malti was able to come home just in time for Mother’s Day that year — a milestone that held deep emotional significance for the new parents.

The love and admiration Priyanka feels for Nick is clear in how she shares their family moments.

Her Father’s Day tribute not only reflects her appreciation for Nick as a hands-on, loving father but also highlights the strength of their bond as a family.

With her words and chosen memories, she gives a glimpse into the couple’s deeply personal experience of parenthood — one filled with gratitude, resilience, and joy.

Fans around the world joined in celebrating Nick, as the post quickly gained attention for its heartfelt sincerity.

For Priyanka, Father’s Day was not just a celebration — it was a reminder of the strength, love, and presence that Nick brings into their lives every single day.