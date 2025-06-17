Hilaria Baldwin reveals what she teaches kids about death: 'Part of Life'

Hilaria Baldwin on making kids understand 'death'

Hilaria Baldwin is opening up about how she’s helping her children embrace one of life’s biggest realities — death — without fear.

The 41-year-old mother of seven appeared on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s podcast Sibling Revelry, where she talked about her approach to making sure her kids grow up with a healthy understanding of life and death.

While chatting with Oliver, who admitted his own fear of dying has increased since becoming a father, Hilaria shared how she’s actively working to ease those fears in her own home.

“I think I bring my kids to cemeteries a lot. First of all, I do, I feel very much like you do. Once you become a parent, I think that how fragile life is can be, it comes into my fears all the time,” she said.

She believes that facing the subject of death helps remove the fear around it.

“But I really feel like, we spend time in cemeteries and everything from the history of it and just also acknowledging, this is part of life,” she continued.

“This is part of life. And there's a tremendous amount of peace there as well. And not being afraid, if not of death, but of people who have died, you know?”

Hilaria went on to explain how her intention is to foster understanding and emotional connection rather than fear.

“And because I don't want anyone to be afraid of me when I die. So I try to have that kind of connection with them.”

She and actor Alec Baldwin have built a large family together, sharing seven children.

Their youngest, Ilaria Catalina Irena, was born in September 2022. The couple’s other children include daughters María Lucía Victoria, 4, and Carmen Gabriela, 11, and sons Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 4, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, and Rafael Thomas, 9.

Alec is also father to Ireland Baldwin, 29, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.