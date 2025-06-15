Justin Bieber's Father's Day post sparks concern among fans

Justin Bieber recently shared rare photos of his nearly one-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, on Father's Day, but the singer's cryptic and explicit caption has left fans more concerned than comforted.

The photos showed Bieber and his son enjoying quality time together, but the middle finger emoji that accompanied the posts seemed out of place.

One user commented, "Why the middle finger with Jack?" Another agreed, "The middle finger emoji is sending me!" The post comes after Bieber's increasingly erratic behavior on social media has sparked worry among followers.

The photos mark one of the first public glimpses of Jack Blues Bieber, whom Justin shares with wife Hailey Bieber. The couple has largely kept their son out of the spotlight since announcing his birth last year.

In a previous post, Bieber shared a photo of himself smoking a roll-up with a friend, which sparked concern among fans. "Don't smoke in front your kid," wrote a concerned fan.

Another user added, "Dude, there is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be." A third fan asked, "Doing drugs with the baby around?"

The new father has been at the center of headlines in recent months, sparking intense fears over his social media posts and public appearances. Fans are worried about his well-being and the potential impact on his son.