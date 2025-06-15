Justin Bieber shares adorable pics with son Jack amidst well-being concerns

Justin Bieber surprises fans with recent update

Justin Bieber recently spent quality time with his son Jack amid ongoing scrutiny over his well-being.

The Canadian singer, who shares son Jack with his wife Hailey Bieber, offered fans a glimpse into their bond via social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, June 13, the 31-year-old hitmaker shared a carousel of images in which he was seen holding his baby.

In the photo dump, the nine-month-old’s face was obscured, but fans recognised him by his tiny hand.

Fans couldn’t hold back and flooded the comments section with adorable messages.

One fan wrote, “AAAAAAA he looks just like you when you where his age.”

Another chimed in, “Holding a baby while wearing Balenciaga is wild work.”

A third added, “Look at them cute dudes.”

This comes on the heels of the STAY singer sparking concern with his latest post.

Bieber wrote, “Tired of transactional relationships. I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love”.

Expressing concern, one fan commented, “This post sounds like it’s coming from a 20-year-old, not from someone who is in their 30s with a wife and kid.”

The Never Say Never hitmaker has also recently faced backlash due to noticeable weight loss and erratic posts on his social media.