Katy Perry keeps daughter Daisy Dove close after Orlando Bloom breakup

Katy Perry gives fans a glimpse of daughter Daisy Dove as relationship turns rocky

Katy Perry seems to be taking comfort in daughter Daisy Dove as her relationship with Orlando Bloom has entered a rocky patch.

The 40-year-old popstar took to Instagram and showed a glimpse of her home life as she winds down amid tour.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker featured her daughter Daisy,4, featured in the carousel as she hid behind a curtain, singing a song.

“Tour liffffffeeee side quest tid bits,” Perry wrote in the caption of her post.

Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter in 2020, after they got engaged in 2019.

The couple has now reportedly split after “spending more and more time apart.”

In the wake of their split, an insider revealed that Bloom and Perry “never set” a wedding date nor “got around to planning anything.”

A source also recently shared that this is not the first time the couple has taken a break from each other.

“The first time they broke up it was about two years after they got together. It’s happened a few times, but they’ve always worked it out before,” the insider told Us Weekly.