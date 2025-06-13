Taylor Swift's fans on high alert as she teases new chapter

What is the next step for Taylor Swift? top 3 fan theories

Taylor Swift fans are known for connecting dots and deciphering Easter Eggs and they think the storm after her long silence means something important.

The 35-year-old pop superstar spent the earlier part of this year hiding away from the public eye as she got some down time with beau, Travis Kelce.

However, leading up to the big masters deal, Swift was frequently spotted out and about, at dinner dates with friends and Kelce, and Swifties theorise that the Mastermind hitmaker “always knows when she wants to be seen.”

Taking to Reddit, many social media users shared what they think is the next big step for the 14-time-Grammy winner.

Rebekah Harness movie

Rumour has it that Swift has penned down a screenplay based on Rebekah Harness’ life story. The socialite and dancing star has been an interesting figure to the Eras Tour performer as they have both owned the Rhode Island mansion that is currently Swift’s abode.

The Anti-Hero songstress also sings about the composer on her song, The Last Great American Dynasty.

According to some of the fans, Swift has submitted the script to Searchlight Pictures.

New album - TS 12

A popular theory among Swifties is that “TS12 is closer than we think it is.” They predicted that the new release can be expected by the fall this year.

“She's been hinting at 12's so much from the very beginning of the year,” wrote a fan, listing, “The 12 stones in her earrings at the Grammys, the post congratulating Benny and Selena for their album and the latest being the 12 i's in her letter regaining her masters.”

Back in April, a Swedish composer alluded to wrapping up “Taylor Swift’s record” which was shared on X by Swift’s label, Universal Music Group, and then later deleted, leaving fans to speculate even further.

Swifties also have an aesthetic pinned down for the next era. Many fans agree that the pop icon’s recent public appearances and statements all embody the Art Deco aesthetic which recalls the 1920s.

Supporting this theory, fans brought up “The Great Gatsby on Broadway posted this letter on instagram!,” which is an iconic representative of the era.

“We’ve already noticed that the letter head she uses in her letter is Art Deco. And she stepped out with Selena reminiscent of a 1920s flapper!! It’s also the 100th year anniversary of The Great Gatsby,” wrote another fan.

One Swiftie noted, ‘In the letter it says “She certainly will be ‘feeling Gatsby for the whole year’, if i do say so myself”. This feels like they know something? Can you imagine this “new era” will have a jazz/sultry/orchestra feel? Will she write songs from the POV of Daisy and Gatsby? Will she pick up right he where she left off with the narrative of Clara Bow?’ referring to her track from the recent album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Sabrina Carpenter Collab

Many fans also noted that the font used on Swift’s letter is strikingly similar to that of Sabrina Carpenter’s font for her upcoming album, Man's Best Friend. The similar font could be pointing towards a collaboration between the two popstars.

“The font of the summer drop announcement and sabrina carpenter font is looking so similar and the fact they both happen today makes me feel like this is possible,” wrote one Redditor.

Another chimed in, “and the music in Taylor's video was the end of august... which is when Sab is dropping,” referring to Swift's newly released video for the promotion of her merch drop.

“Honestly makes sense. It's gotta happen eventually. They share the same producer, and Taylor's already collaborated with Gracie and Ice, so why not Sabrina?”, wrote a third.

Swift herself has not confirmed or commented upon any of the fan theories and it remains to be seen if the theories come true, or the Love Story singer decides to surprise Swifties.