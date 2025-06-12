Jungkook’s love lands BTS fan in hot water

BTS Jungkook faced an "awful" situation within 24 hours of his discharge from the South Korean military services.

Basking in fan love is part of every celebrity’s life, but sometimes, that admiration crosses the line.

On Wednesday, June 11, just a day after his highly anticipated release from the mandatory duties, a BTS obsessed fan reportedly attempted to break into the singer’s home.

According to police, a Chinese woman in her 30s came to South Korea to witness the BTS stars military discharge.

She was then captured by the security cameras while trying to access Jungkook’s apartment by punching random numbers into the combination lock.

Fortunately, authorities intervened in time and arrested her for trespassing, as per BBC.

As of now, it is unclear whether the woman will face formal charges or legal consequences. However, the incident has sparked outrage among BTS fans online, with many condemning the extreme behaviour.

"ISTG!!! I wish the worst for all of BTS's stalkers!!! I'm glad the police arrested this f**kwit!!!" one furious fan posted on X (formerly Twitter), punctuating the message with a string of red angry emojis.

Another wrote, "These people need serious mental health intervention. This is why no one should encourage or tolerate 'fans' overstepping boundaries."

A third user added, "I am a gentle soul…but I am itching to punch this person so hard they end up on Mars."

"I have no words! He hasn’t even been home for 24 hours and a stalker was already trying to break in! I’m so furious, I could kill that bitch," said another outraged fan.

Although It remains unconfirmed whether Jungkook was at home during the attempted break-in, the incident has cast a shadow over what should have been a joyful and peaceful homecoming for the youngest member in the septet.