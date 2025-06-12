Blake Lively 'hopes' to win Taylor Swift back after new legal update

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively friendship still on pause after Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit dismissal?

Blake Lively might have gained an edge over Justin Baldoni in their legal battle, but it seems that the latest update is still not enough for her to mend her bond with Taylor Swift.

The 37-year-old actress celebrated a win against Baldoni when judge dismissed his $400 million defamation lawsuit against her and husband, Ryan Reynolds.

However, an insider shared, “Although it was great news for Blake, she hasn’t rekindled her friendship with Taylor yet,” in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 11.

“Taylor has not been in touch with Blake and still does not want to discuss anything to do with the lawsuit,” they continued of the former bffs.

Although, the inside source added, the Another Simple Favor star is “hopeful” that she and the 14-time-Grammy winner, 35, will “rekindle their friendship, as of now, there is still distance.”

Swift and Lively’s friendship hit a rocky road when the pop superstar got dragged into her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star.

Baldoni alleged that Lively threatened him with Swift’s power, whom she called her “dragon,” to accept her editing changes in the movie they co-produced.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker ended up getting subpoenaed last month, but she publicly released a statement to take distance from the drama.