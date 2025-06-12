Blake Lively 'hopes' to win Taylor Swift back after new legal update

Blake Lively might have gained an edge over Justin Baldoni in their legal battle, but it seems that the latest update is still not enough for her to mend her bond with Taylor Swift.
The 37-year-old actress celebrated a win against Baldoni when judge dismissed his $400 million defamation lawsuit against her and husband, Ryan Reynolds.
However, an insider shared, “Although it was great news for Blake, she hasn’t rekindled her friendship with Taylor yet,” in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 11.
“Taylor has not been in touch with Blake and still does not want to discuss anything to do with the lawsuit,” they continued of the former bffs.
Although, the inside source added, the Another Simple Favor star is “hopeful” that she and the 14-time-Grammy winner, 35, will “rekindle their friendship, as of now, there is still distance.”
Swift and Lively’s friendship hit a rocky road when the pop superstar got dragged into her lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star.
Baldoni alleged that Lively threatened him with Swift’s power, whom she called her “dragon,” to accept her editing changes in the movie they co-produced.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker ended up getting subpoenaed last month, but she publicly released a statement to take distance from the drama.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share an homage to their love as tension with family goes strong
Candace Cameron Bure shares her thoughts on horror movies
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas tied the knot in July 2022
The Beach Boys mourns the death of late band member and co-founder Brian Wilson
Liam Gallagher reflects on Oasis reunion after years of rift with Noel Gallagher
BTS leader RM delights fans with a glimpse into his post-military release celebrations