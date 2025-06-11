Sarah Jessica Parker reveals unconventional way of connecting with fans

Sarah Jessica Parker is redefining the way she interacts with her fans.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 60-year-old actress shared her thoughts on why she'd rather have genuine conversations with fans instead of taking selfies.

Parker recalled a recent encounter at the airport where a fan, Julie, approached her and asked for a photo without introducing herself. "We didn't even meet. You didn't even introduce yourself. What's your name?"

Parker asked, emphasising the importance of a proper introduction. After learning Julie's name, Parker suggested they have a conversation instead of taking a photo, saying, "I guarantee you it's gonna be so much more meaningful."

Parker explained that she's often startled by fans who immediately try to capture a picture of her. "I always am, like, startled by it. I much prefer to have a conversation," she said.

She'd rather fans approach her with kindness and respect, introducing themselves and acknowledging her time. "Maybe this isn't your best time, my name is Veronica and I'm just here and I'm excited to see you," Parker said, illustrating her preferred approach to fan interactions.

As a mother of three, Parker shared her parenting philosophy in a separate interview with Bruce Bozzi on The E! News Sitdown. She wants her children to pursue work that inspires them and allows them to support themselves emotionally and financially.

"You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves — emotionally, financially, and that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people," she revealed.