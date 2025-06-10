Taylor Swift is in trouble

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, ever since the two began dating, there have been speculations and rumours surrounding their engagement, wedding and pregnancy.

But now there is more than just word spreading around: There is a man claiming that Taylor Swift is the mother of his child!

Though the matter is not what appears to be.

Taylor Swift has recently been granted a temporary restraining order against a man from Colorado who not only claims to be in relationship with the Cruel Summer hitmaker, but is also adamant that she is the mother of his child.

The man, named Brian Jason Wagner, has reportedly visited multiple times the Eras Tour performer's residence in Los Angeles.

Page Six reported that the NFL star Travis Kelce's girlfriend filed the restraining order Friday, June 6 against Wagner.

The legal document stated that the man “made various statements about living at my property,” “being in a relationship with me … believing I am the mother of his son … [and] needing to see me in person.”

Taylor Swift rejected all these claims calling them 'disconnected from reality'.

The filing further specified that Wagner visited her home in Los Angeles for the first time in 2024, and then multiple times in July the same year.

Detailing one visit from July 2024, the filing read that Wagner carried a glass bottle that could potentially have been used as a weapon.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that in May 2025, again the man was seen near her house claiming to be there to check on a friend.

What is more threatening and dangerous is that Wagner has criminal record and has written letters to the 35-year-old from his jail cell telling her “about his infatuation with [her], a romantic relationship with [her] (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in [her] personal life.”

Reportedly, the guy has also threatened the Grammy winner's staff via emails.

Kanye West's nemesis has categorically refuted any claim to have any relationship or any sort of communication with Wagner.

Swift who is in 'fear of imminent harm' was granted court order Monday, June 9 which has validity date till June 30.