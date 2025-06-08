'Night Changes' by One Direction hits huge milestone

One Direction fans are growing older, baby, but the band’s legacy continues to make history.

The iconic British boy band that launched Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne into global superstardom has hit a new milestone despite not releasing music together for nearly a decade.

More than ten years after its release, Night Changes has just crossed the incredible mark of one billion views on YouTube, making it a bittersweet achievement that has left fans flooded with emotions.

One devoted fan wrote, "10 years, 1 billion views, and a song that never gets old. Thank you, One Direction."

Another chimed in, saying, "The song hit 1 billion views. The legacy of the band continues [white and red heart emoji]."

However, along with the celebration, a deep sadness lingers. "I literally cried," shared one fan, with a series of crying emojis.

Another expressed the ache felt across the fandom: "My Directioner heart is forever heavy knowing Liam will never know he hit a billion views on yet another music video with those four other boys he started this career with."

Liam tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, after a fall from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires at the age of 31.

"This song will never be the same. Everyone will hear Night Changes differently now because it’s missing one very important person," lamented a fan with their message punctuated by crying emojis.

Night Changes is now One Direction’s fourth music video to reach the billion-view milestone, joining the ranks of other hits, which include What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life, and Drag Me Down.

The official music video, released on November 21, 2014, offers a first-person glimpse into what it’s like to go on a date with Zayn, Harry, Louis, Niall and Liam.