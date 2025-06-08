Kristin Cavallari reveals secret behind staying youthful

Kristin Cavallari, known for her role on the reality show Laguna Beach and later The Hills, has opened up about what kept her skin looking youthful and glowing over the years.

The 38-year-old reality star shut down talk about Botox on social media and said her glow came from living healthy not from needles.

Sharing the post, the stat penned: "OK guys you can see every line and pore in this picture. Zero makeup here except a little mascara.

"I’ve said 500 times that I don’t do Botox and people still don’t believe me but I think it’s VERY obvious that I don’t if you watch me talk on TV or in an interview. My face MOVES… a lot. And you can see the lines on my forehead here. (sic)"

Kristin said she adds special treatments like Platelet-Rich Fibrin and microneedling to her routine every few weeks to give her skin an extra boost.

She shared: "PRF has changed under my eyes. I also do it around my mouth AND inject my lips. (sic)"

"I got my gut, vitamin levels, hormones etc etc balanced and think this makes a massive difference. The skin is a direct reflection of your HEALTH," the star added.

