Lily Collins celebrates Ashley Park's birthday with heartfelt message

Lily Collins is proving that she's more than just a co-star to Ashley Park.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram on Friday to wish Park a happy birthday, sharing a series of adorable photos of the two together.

Collins' heartfelt message read, "Happy birthday to you, my sister. I'll always be by your side to laugh, to cry, to shimmy and to do them all at the same time. I really would go anywhere with you and for you."

She continued, "so incredibly grateful for our sisterhood and I couldn't imagine so many of my life's adventures without your encouragement and support. Here's to many more years of not taking ourselves too seriously, but seriously being there for each other. I love you so much!…"

Park wasn't shy about expressing her gratitude for Collins' touching message. In the comments, she wrote, "Indescribable how much you mean to me. soul-ship for life."

The two grew affectionate and strong bond on the sets of Netflix hit Emily in Paris in 2020.

Collins and Park's on-screen chemistry translates perfectly to their real-life friendship. The two actresses have kept fans updated about the upcoming fifth season which began production in Italy last month and is set to premiere later this year.