Meghan Markle's memoir to rival Prince Harry's tell-all: report

Meghan Markle, known for her unrelenting ambition, is reportedly gearing up to release her own bombshell memoir, potentially rivaling her husband Prince Harry's explosive tell-all.

The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly soon put pen to paper and lift the lid on her life as a royal.

Betting experts have claimed that if former Suits star Meghan ends up releasing her own memoir, it would most likely "eclipse" Harry's Spare, with the odds being at 1/5, according to Casino Beats.

Fans and critics alike are buzzing about the potential release, with many speculating it could drop as early as next year.

Meghan, who celebrated of Lilibet's fourth birthday with a new portrait and a hilarious pregnancy dance clip with Harry, recently teased the possibility of writing her own book.

During a podcast interview with Hollywood pal Jamie Kern Lima in April, the Duchess, who has already written a children's book called The Bench, spoke about her future writing plans.

Kern Lima asked: "You're a New York Times bestselling author. Would you ever write another book?"

Meghan responded as saying: "Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in the space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips. Something like that, I think, could be really fun. Of course, children's books are great.

She went on: "I think people are often curious if I'm going to write a memoir, but I've got a lot more life to live before I'm there."