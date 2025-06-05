Kelly Clarkson 'calls' Clay Aiken 'a serial killer'

Kelly Clarkson is taken aback by Clay Aiken for one particular habit of American Idol season 2 runner-up.
Aiken's name came up during Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson show when Ballerina stars Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and Ana de Armas were discussing what jobs they held before they became actors.
To the inaugural American Idol winner's surprise, Reedus had worked as a cleaner and he still is a 'neat freak'.
"I'm really kind of anal about stuff like that. You would look at me and never think that, but like, my refrigerator, the yogurts have to be right there in order. I'm that guy. You would never know," The Walking Dead star shared.
Recalling the Learning to Sing author, Clarkson revealed that she knew someone like Reedus and would also 'mess with' him.
Revealing his identity, the host shared that he was on the same show she had come from.
She then told how everything was perfectly placed.
It looked like a serial killer lived there; that's how his fridge looked like.
Just to tease him, she would move everything, and it would upset Aiken.
