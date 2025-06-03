Simon Cowell looks unrecognizable in new video

Simon Cowell's new look in his recent appearance has stunned everyone and made them do a double take.

The music mogul who has long been a staple of Britain's Got Talent drew backlash for drastic change in appearance in latest video on social media platform.

The 65-year-old took to Instagram to put up a promotional video for the ITV show's finale.

"We’re live from Hammersmith, it’s minutes before the final, I am really excited," spoke Cowell, "I haven't got a clue who is going to win but that’s a good thing."

"Thanks for watching everyone," said the former X-Factor judge before signing off.

The video though short and sweet didn't sit well the fans. Netizens were quick to express their displeasure at the different look.

Some social media users even mentioned that he looked like 'An AI version of Simon Cowell'.

The comments were subsequently turned off to stop fans from flooding the comments section with their harsh judgments.

For the unversed, it is not the first time that the father of one has been under severe scrutiny for his physical appearance.

Claims of him having plastic surgery had made rounds in the past which he vehemently rejected. Though, he is one of the first male TV stars who admitted to having Botox and fillers.