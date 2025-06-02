Cardi B goes public with Stefon Diggs romance

Cardi B makes Stefon Diggs romance official on Instagram

Cardi B has taken her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs to the next level by making it Instagram-official, just days after publicly criticizing her ex-husband Offset.

The rapper shared a carousel of intimate moments with the New England Patriots wide receiver on Sunday, giving fans a glimpse into their Memorial Day weekend celebration in Miami.

In one of the photos, the couple looked cozy while relaxing on a yacht deck.

Another post featured a bold video of Cardi with Diggs in a black swimsuit. She also showed off several lavish gifts — red rose bouquets and oversized teddy bears — that appeared to be from Diggs.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six,” hinting at a fresh start in her personal life.

The post comes amid some recent tension between the two. Last week, a source told the Daily Mail that Cardi was “mad” at Diggs for “flirting with the ladies” during their yacht party.

“Girls will throw themselves on him all the time, but she wishes he wouldn’t be a scumbag and flirt back,” the insider claimed. Despite that, the two seem to be moving forward together.

Their relationship first sparked buzz in February after they were seen partying in New York City. They later spent Valentine’s Day together and made their first official public appearance earlier this month at Madison Square Garden, where they sat courtside for an NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.

Meanwhile, Cardi is still navigating her ongoing divorce from Offset.

The pair, who share three children — Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months — have recently made headlines for their strained co-parenting relationship. The Grammy winner didn’t hold back when she called Offset a “deadbeat dad,” signaling how complicated things remain on that front.

While things with Offset appear to be unraveling, Cardi seems focused on moving ahead — and she’s doing it with Diggs by her side.