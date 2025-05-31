Jennifer Lopez reveals she's 'happy' after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez offers glimpse into her personal journey after divorce

Jennifer Lopez recently updated fans on her personal journey, revealing that she’s “happy” following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old singer, who parted ways with Affleck after three years of marriage, also shared her thoughts on “manhunting”.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, the Dance Again hitmaker revealed that comedian Tiffany Haddish had suggested they go “manhunting” together.

Lopez responded with a laugh, “She said that to me! I said, ‘Girl, I’m not looking for no man. I’m happy right now. I’m not trying to ruin it, okay?’”

This comes on the heels of The Wedding Planner star admitting that she is “happier” and planning a return to the stage.

Speaking to the Spanish publication El País, Lopez said, “I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago. I’m proud of myself for that, and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it. So it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody. This is a perfect time.”

On the professional front, the On The Floor singer announced her second Las Vegas second residency, set to begin at the end of this year, on Wednesday, May 28.

Additionally, Lopez recently performed at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, May 26.

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck finalised their divorce in January, after initially filing in August 2024.