Jennifer Lopez finally speaks out about secret love after controversy

Jennifer Lopez finally speaks out about secret love after onstage kiss

Jennifer Lopez, legendary actress and singer who recently made headlines with her controversial onstage kiss with a female backup dancer, surprised fans with a big reveal about her love life after the 2025 American Music Awards.

The 55-year-old star, who is currently busy making her new $21 million mansion look amazing, opened up about comedian Tiffany Haddish’s funny idea of going “manhunting” together in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“She said that to me,” the singer shared with a laugh just moments after the event came to an end. “I said, ‘Girl I'm not looking for no man.’ I'm happy right now. I'm not trying to ruin it.”

However, the On The Floor hitmaker officially ended her two-year marriage with Batman actor Ben Affleck.

Right after Jennifer’s opening act at the AMAs, Haddish went on stage to present the first award and shared a sweet shoutout to Lopez before starting.

“Our host just danced to 23 hits in six minutes. Just from that opening number alone, Jenny From the Block got all her steps in for the day.

“Save some dancing for me JLo, d**n. You ain't the only one out here that's single,” she quipped while speaking to the live crowd inside the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage at the awards and also served as the host.