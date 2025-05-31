Sydney Sweeney reacts to brutal backlash over ‘gross’ product

Sydney Sweeney cheekily responded to the wave of backlash following the launch of her "Bathwater Bliss" soap.

The day after Euphoria star announced a limited edition soap bar for men infused with droplets from her actual bathwater in collaboration with Dr. Squatch, sparking fan reactions, she was spotted on a set filming her new campaign for another brand.

In photos circulating on social media, the Anyone But You actress appeared to throw subtle shade at critics who called her new bathing product "gross," "creepy," and "bizarre," as she stepped out of her vanity van wearing a white bathrobe.

The 27-year-old flashed a bright smile during her Friday, May 30, sighting, proving she’s unfazed in the wake of the criticism sparked by her viral Instagram post, which read, "You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it."

"Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater," the blonde beauty added in her Thursday post, triggering mixed reactions from fans ranging from excitement and annoyance.

"Geez this is literally sad for humanity [exhausted emoji]," wrote one user. Another chimed in, saying, "Imagine being down bad enough to buy this."

While a third added playfully, "this the only way we gonna get dudes to shower."

Notably, Sweeney’s Friday appearance marked her first public outing since the soap bar controversy made waves online.