Selena Gomez is happy over Taylor Swift’s win over music masters

Selena Gomez congratulates Taylor Swift over catalog ownership

Selena Gomez is celebrating a major win for her longtime friend Taylor Swift. On May 30, the Only Murders in the Building star shared her excitement on Instagram after Swift officially confirmed she now owns her master recordings.

“YES YOU DID THAT TAY,” Gomez wrote in all caps on her Instagram Story, followed by, “So proud!”

Swift, 35, had earlier confirmed the news herself in a cleverly captioned Instagram post that read, “You belong with me,” nodding to her 2008 hit from Fearless.

In the carousel of photos, Swift was seen sitting on the floor of a portrait studio, wearing a light purple top, jeans, and her signature red lipstick. She smiled surrounded by vinyls of her first six albums — the very ones that had been at the center of a yearslong ownership dispute.

Back in 2019, Swift’s masters were sold to record executive Scooter Braun, who later sold them to Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm. In response, Swift famously began re-recording her albums, branding them Taylor’s Version to reclaim artistic and commercial control over her early work.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Throughout it all, Gomez remained a steady supporter.

The friendship between the two pop stars dates back to 2008 when they were introduced through the Jonas Brothers.

In a 2017 interview with KISS FM UK, Gomez recalled their early bond, “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical.”

She added, “It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

With Taylor now reclaiming ownership of her music, it’s clear that the support from her inner circle — including Gomez — remains strong and heartfelt.