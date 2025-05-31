Jennifer Garner honest confession on hardships of motherhood

Jennifer Garner spills beans on what it's like to be a parent

Jennifer Garner is apparently having a hard time being a parent – and just recently we got to witness a major fight of Violet Affleck with her mother.

As Garner has finally come out of the rumour mill involving Ben Affleck and her that she got stuck in after the Batman star parted ways from Jennifer Lopez, the Elektra actress can now refocus on her important professional ventures.

The 53-year-old during a candid chat about her organic children's food brand, Once Upon a Farm, talked about the struggles of raising children.

On Thursday afternoon, during a rapid-fire game she got asked about which one is harder – 'raising kids or raising capital?'

The 13 Going on 30 alum without hesitation answered, "Kids!"

Not only her but her business partner John Foraker too believed the same as the co-founder and CEO of Once Upon a Farm seconded her instantly, "Kids, absolutely."

It is pertinent to note that her parenting remarks have come right after her daughter Violet's Yale Global Health Review essay published May 18 drew attention.

The text written by her, as per Daily Mail, detailed a 'tense argument' she had with her mother while 'waiting out the LA fires in luxury accommodations' in early 2025.

John Miller's partner elaborated one aspect of parenting that she faced the most difficulty in: baby food.

"I had made my kids baby food. I did not like that process. I love to cook; I do not like to make baby food. It's very confusing," she said.

The trouble led her to collaborate with Foraker and Once Upon a Farm.