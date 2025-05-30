Blackpink Lisa gears up for next big move after 'White Lotus' acting debut

The world is about to witness the rise and life of a Blackpink star, Lisa, in a newly announced feature documentary.

Fresh off her acting debut in The White Lotus Season three, the K-pop sensation will be the focus of a brand-new documentary, officially revealed on Thursday, May 29, during Sony Music Vision’s inaugural content showcase.

The Rockstar hitmaker shared her excitement about the project, which will be helmed by award-winning filmmaker Sue Kim.

"This has been such an incredible year, and I’m so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans," she said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We’ve been all around the world together, and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come."

The forthcoming film will chronicle the Pink Venom singer’s launch to stardom, from her beginnings with globally acclaimed girl group to her solo ventures and recent transition into acting.

The documentary teases to offer "exclusive access to Lisa with an in-depth look at the artist’s groundbreaking career and creative vision outside of the world-renowned group, Blackpink."

On the music front, the Lalisa songstress kicked off the year with the release of her debut solo album, Alter Ego, which wasn’t her only debut of the year as she made her first solo appearance at Coachella.

Notably, Lisa, 28, took the stage at the annual music festival in 2025 without Blackpink for the first time.

Additionally, a summer tour alongside her Blackpink band members Rose, Jennie and Jisoo is also on the horizon.