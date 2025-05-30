Nicola Peltz devastated after shocking incident leaves her heartbroken

Nicola Peltz is grieving the loss of two dogs and has accused the same groomer of being responsible for both tragedies.

The actress has hired a well-known celebrity lawyer, nicknamed Mad Dog, to represent her in a legal case against the New York pet grooming company she holds responsible.

The grooming business, HoundSpa LLC, along with owner Deborah Gittleman and groomer Jony Ceballos, have denied all allegations.

In her lawsuit, Nicola said that Ceballos had record of hurting dogs on purpose. However, she told the court that her dog Nala went into the van healthy and happy but came back badly hurt.

Records from the vet showed that eight-year-old Nala had serious health issues like fluid in her lungs, nerve problems, and a racing heart before she died.

Furthermore, Nicola was recently ordered to give a deposition by October 30 this year.